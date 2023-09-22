Christmas with C.S. Lewis starring Daniel Payne coming to Visalia Fox on December 3

The Visalia Fox Theatre is proud to announce the holiday spectacular, “Christmas with C.S. Lewis starring Daniel Payne”, will be coming to The Fox on December 3rd, 2023. This will be a matinee show beginning at 2 PM, with the Doors opening at 1 PM. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 15th at 10 AM. Tickets may be purchased by going to www.foxvisalia.org, by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369 or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, Downtown Visalia.

In the early years of his young adult life, C. S. Lewis believed the story of Christ’s birth was nothing more than a feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J. R. R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis’ journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning.

Here we find him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections that stimulate a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness, and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations.

Since landing his first role as CS Lewis in the 1990s, David Payne has become the world’s foremost actor in the world of Lewis. He has performed as C.S. Lewis in more than 1,000 productions, in front of nearly 750,000 people. There almost seems to be a magical connection between Payne and his audiences. Throughout the entire performance audience members feel as if they’re in the presence of the great author, scholar, and humorist as Payne completely embodies the role.