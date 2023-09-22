Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa to receive Marjorie Brandon Award

TCOE Theatre Company vocal director, Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa is set to receive the Marjorie Brandon Award on September 30 at the Center for Spiritual Living & Brandon-Mitchell Gallery in Visalia. The Marjorie Brandon Award is given annually to an exceptional local artist who dedicates their time to the community.

Garcia Da Rosa has served as vocal director since 2002 and directed shows since 2009. In being chosen as the recipient of the Marjorie Brandon Award, Garcia Da Rosa’s service to the community is being recognized. Her work within and outside of TCOE has helped hundreds of students develop their vocal skills and thrive as members of the musical theatre community.

For more information about the award and Garcia Da Rosa’s work throughout the community, visit https://www.visaliatimesdelta.com/story/life/2023/09/20/and-the-marjorie-brandon-award-goes-to-this-visalia-theater-teacher/70897561007/.

For more information and tickets to see the Theatre Company’s next production, War of the Worlds, visit https://tcoe.org/TheatreCo/tickets.