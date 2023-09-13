Embezzlement “occurring for a number of years” at Tulare Healthcare District’s Evolutions Gym

A press release from Randy Dodd, CEO Tulare Local Healthcare District

The Tulare Local Healthcare District (District) recently discovered embezzlement activity by an Evolutions employee, Passion Cardoza, which appears to have been occurring for a number of years. Mrs. Cardoza was most recently the Business Manager for Evolutions Fitness and Wellness Center.

Changes in operational and financial practices implemented by new District management may have impacted the timing of Mrs. Cardoza’s September 12th resignation and admission to the District of the crime. These policy changes would likely have uncovered the thefts in coming weeks.

The thefts took place at the Evolutions Fitness and Wellness Center, a business owned by the District that was recently returned to operational and financial oversight by District management.

Executive Director of Evolutions Fitness and Wellness Center, Jayne Presnell said, “I am deeply saddened

to discover that a trusted colleague has been stealing from us. This is a person I care for and have worked with for many years. As a leader there is a delicate balance between trust and verification, and our new practices have resulted in stronger verification measures.”

District management has initiated an investigation to ascertain and clarify the details surrounding the thefts and the matter will be discussed further in closed session at the District’s next regular Board meeting, scheduled for September 27, 2023. Mrs. Cardoza is cooperating with the District and has promised full restitution. The District will provide additional details as the investigation proceeds.

“As the Board President, I am committed to complete transparency with the public and I am confident in the ability of the Board and management to continue taking the necessary steps to improve the District’s oversight of Evolutions”, said Kevin Northcraft. “We are dedicated to distancing ourselves from the sins of prior District leadership and are clearly focused on strengthening the trust of our community.”

For more information, please contact the Tulare Local Healthcare District office at (559) 656-1301.