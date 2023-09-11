Local Youth Celebrate Hispanic Heritage in Woodlake

Immerse yourself in the vibrant and rich cultural tapestry of Mexico at “Viva Mexico,” a captivating event that brings together the best of Mexican music, dance, and art by youth of Tulare County. This enchanting showcase will take place on Friday, September 15, 2023 and transport you to the heart of Mexico, where the warmth of the people and the passion for their heritage come to life.

Music: The air will be filled with the mesmerizing melodies of traditional Mexican music. Mariachi bands will serenade the audience with their soulful vocals and spirited instrumentation, featuring guitars, trumpets, violins, and more. Also, live music from our special guest Las Damas Del Valle, performing Norteño music.

Folk Dance (Folklorico): Get ready to be captivated by the colorful whirlwind of Mexican folk dance. Dancers adorned in intricate, vibrant costumes will grace the stage, performing energetic and rhythmic routines that tell stories of love, struggle, and triumph. With every stomp and twirl, you’ll witness the fusion of indigenous and Spanish influences that have shaped Mexican dance traditions over generations.

Join us for “Viva Mexico,” a captivating event that promises to be a sensory journey through the heart and soul of Mexico’s music, dance, and art. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of Mexican culture or a curious newcomer, this celebration will leave you inspired, enlightened, and moved by the beauty of Mexico’s artistic heritage.

The event is sponsored by SoCalGas Company, Tulare County Board of Supervisors, and Zamora’s Electric.