Visalia Home Expo returns on September 23

The 22nd annual Visalia Home Expo returns to the Convention Center on September 23 & 24, with an all-new assortment of home products and services.

Show Manager, Steve Tarter, commented, “Although we are seeing rising mortgage rates, there is still a constant demand for new homes, and existing homeowners want to make improvements such as kitchen remodeling, window replacement and bath retrofits.” And, he added that the locally owned companies that perform these renovations often remark, “home shows still work!”

One of the main home show themes is energy efficiency. Show goers will be able to compare a variety of local companies that can help them save money by improving home energy conservation. These companies include family-owned HVAC dealers, solar panel experts, insulation and airflow specialists. And be sure to check with SCE’s Education booth to see what rebates might be available.

In addition, the show features smart home systems that ensure family safety and security. And Fall is a great time for outdoor entertaining, so whether you need help with landscaping design, a new pool, or a patio awning, you will find these experts throughout the show.

This year’s STREET OF DREAMS is full of get ideas, current trends and inspiration. Whether you dream of a home office, guest room, art studio, man cave, or a completely separate small house, here you can walk through a variety of Tiny Homes, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), and Modern Sheds – fully tailored options that add value and space to an existing property.

Exhibits also include unique ways to redecorate, remodel, reuse and renew. And visitors can enter for a chance to win* a ROOM MAKEOVER including an interior designer package, new paint and professional painting services, and two uniquely styled pieces of furniture.

Look for a variety of scary Halloween decor as you shop at crafter and home-based retail booths. Preview Home Depot’s lifelike Halloween yard art before they sell out! And get your photo at Barbie’s 50/60’s classic rock n’ roll party. You can be the lucky winner of a Barbie Dream House.

Listen to the sounds of the Bearded Uke while enjoying Southern barbecue and exceptional Mexican plates. Or, skip right to desserts like delicious pie, chocolate moonshine fudge, gourmet roasted nuts and ice cream.

And who knows maybe your family will win* the Adventure Park Family Pac, including 2-large single topping pizzas, 2-pitchers of soda, 6 rounds of Miniature Golf, and six $15 Arcade bonus bucks (Retail value $214).

*See Official Rules for eligibility

The EXPO begins Saturday, September 23rd at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m. Discounted Tickets may be purchased online (after August 30th) or regularly priced tickets will be sold at the door.

There are still a handful of booths available – so don’t wait to contact Show Management to exhibit your wares and services. For more information, email [email protected], or call 1-(800)-700-SHOW (7469).