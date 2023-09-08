TCOE announced as a regional hub for new residency assistance grant

Last month, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing announced Santa Clara County Office of Education as the recipient of the Statewide Residency Technical Assistance Center grant that totals $20 million. The grant includes Tulare, Humboldt, Sacramento, and San Diego county offices of education as consortium members that will work with Santa Clara to establish regional hubs. Each hub will receive approximately $2.3 million over the six-year life of the grant. In Tulare County, the regional hub will be a part of the current California Center on Teaching Careers.

The state’s intended impact of Educator Residency Programs (ERP) is to increase the proportion of the workforce prepared through clinically rich, high-retention preparation routes; support student learning through access to well-prepared and culturally responsive workforce; and increase Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) representation and retention in California.

The Statewide Residency Technical Assistance Center will serve as a resource, providing expert advice and support to local education agencies (LEAs) throughout California. By focusing on best practices, cost reduction strategies, sustainability planning, and information dissemination, the Assistance Center aims to support the launch, scaling, and sustainability of residencies. A community of practice will also be developed by hub leaders to sustain the work after the grant, with technical assistance from the California Teacher Residency Lab.

Additionally, the regional hubs will extend the reach of the Assistance Center, providing localized support and guidance to LEAs in various parts of the state. TCOE’s region will include Kern, Kings, Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Inyo, Mono, Mariposa, Tuolumne, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.