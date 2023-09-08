Sierra View Medical Center’s Breastfeeding Resource Center empowers new moms during breastfeeding journey

When it comes to breastfeeding, Sierra View Medical Center understands that doing what is natural doesn’t always come naturally. Thanks to its partnership with First 5 Tulare County, the SVMC Breastfeeding Resource Center is here to provide new moms and their little ones with breastfeeding support.

The SVMC Breastfeeding Resource Center offers lactation services to mothers during pregnancy and throughout their breastfeeding journey. The knowledgeable staff members are committed to providing the community with free breastfeeding resources in both individual and group settings. Leading the way is SVMC’s International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), Veronica Venegas, who has provided breastfeeding support at SVMC for five years.

Meet The Lactation Consultant

With her passion for maternal and infant health, Veronica has established herself as a trusted resource for mothers seeking breastfeeding support and guidance. After obtaining her associate degree in Liberal Arts, she pursued an intensive 18-month course, which allowed her to sit for the IBCLC board exam. This prestigious credential places her among only 36,000 professionals worldwide who specialize in the clinical management of breastfeeding.

One of the unique features of the SVMC Breastfeeding Resource Center is the automatic outpatient appointment set up for mothers who deliver at Sierra View Medical Center. This appointment allows Veronica to provide one-on-one guidance, troubleshoot any breastfeeding challenges, and address concerns in a private setting. Mothers who did not deliver at Sierra View are also welcome to set-up an appointment with Veronica.

Veronica’s expertise shines through in the center’s engaging breastfeeding classes, which cover essential topics such as proper latching, positioning, returning to work, hand expression, and pumping. Also offered is breastfeeding support groups led by Veronica, where new moms can lean on one another for support. Breastfeeding classes and support groups are offered in both English and Spanish.

Veronica’s approach goes beyond the technicalities; she truly understands the vulnerability of the postpartum period and is dedicated to lending a compassionate ear to every mother’s questions and concerns. Veronica extends her advice for new moms embarking on their breastfeeding journey: ”Be open-minded because even when we have a plan, sometimes the plan has detours. So just take a deep breath, take it one day at a time, be open-minded, and ask for help.”

Joining Forces with First 5

Proudly partnering with First 5 Tulare County, the SVMC Breastfeeding Resource Center aligns with the organization’s mission to prioritize the mental and physical health of children during their formative years. First 5 has also supported SVMC through the Baby-Friendly initiative. Sierra View Medical Center is designated as the only Baby-Friendly hospital in Tulare County by implementing the First 5 California Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding interaction and duration.

Fidelita Cortes, Interim Director of Maternal and Child Health, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Sierra View Medical Center is grateful to partner with First 5 Tulare County. First 5 supports Sierra View’s breastfeeding initiative and has helped implement our breastfeeding program by awarding us a grant. Additionally, First 5 provides resources available to us for moms and newborns.

The Baby-Friendly status goes hand in hand with First 5, as the same grant helps support our good standing status with Baby-Friendly USA. Baby-Friendly promotes exclusive breastmilk feeding which is highly endorsed by the World Health Organization due to the many benefits breastmilk has for newborns. With a global incident of many new diseases, breastmilk is the best nutrition and the best medicine children can have.”

Sierra View Medical Center’s Breastfeeding Resource Center marks a pivotal step towards nurturing healthier beginnings for the next generation. Through knowledge, support, and collaboration, SVMC is committed to fostering a community where every child can thrive from the very beginning.

To learn more about the Breastfeeding Resource Center, classes and support groups, or to make an individual appointment with Veronica, please visit sierra-view.com/breastfeeding.