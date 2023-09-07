West Hills College Lemoore Presents “Evening of HOPE” Free Event for Kings County Community and College Students

West Hills College Lemoore is hosting an “Evening of HOPE” event, a free and exciting gathering to bring together the Kings County community and the college community. This event will occur at the college’s student union on Friday, September 8, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

“Our college’s focus is to put the ‘community’ back in community college,” said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “We believe fostering connections between our students and the local community is essential. The ‘Evening of HOPE’ event is designed to showcase the vibrancy of our college campus and provide an opportunity for both communities to engage in fun-filled activities.”

“Inclusion is at the heart of what we do,” said Zara Sims, Director of H.O.P.E. “We want to celebrate and include the rich tapestry of the cultures within our college and the surrounding area.”

An evening of HOPE will feature various vendors offering delightful culinary experiences, including Gotti’s Kitchen, Acai Bar, KK’s Kettlecorn, Wicked Waffle, Sweet Crumb, and Sugar Mutt cotton candy. Attendees will have the chance to savor various flavors while engaging with one another.

Entertainment highlights will include captivating performances by the Fresno African Drumming Group and the energetic sounds of 40 Wyatt Hype. These performances promise to add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

As a gesture of respect and recognition, the event will commence with a Santa Rosa Rancheria land acknowledgment, honoring the land’s Indigenous history.

“Evening of HOPE” is set to be an unforgettable evening of connection, cultural appreciation, and community bonding. West Hills College Lemoore welcomes everyone from the Kings County community and beyond to join the festivities.