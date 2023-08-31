Tulare County Rolls Out Local Winter Storms Grant Program

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2,000,000 Disaster Assistance Fund to provide financial aid to businesses that sustained damage caused by the March 2023 Winter Storms.

For-profit businesses located in the unincorporated areas of Tulare County are now eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in grant funding for costs related to land/property damage and/or unanticipated expenses incurred during this year’s March storms.

“We are heartened to unanimously approve $2,000,000 to support businesses who suffered losses due to the March flooding. Redirecting our PILT surplus to this grant program will help fill financial gaps for businesses whose losses were not covered by their insurance or FEMA. The economic recovery of our local businesses, and our County, is a top priority,” says Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Dennis Townsend.

The grant application and full eligibility criteria can be found at:https://tinyurl.com/4ku7hz8bor by going to thehttps://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/page under the “Assistance for Businesses” tab.