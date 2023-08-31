College of the Sequoias opens two new spaces on Visalia Campus

Educational Support Services Building

Ribbon Cutting will be on September 1st at 10:00am.

Join COS on the North side of the building, near the glass sliding doors.

The new 21,145 single-story Educational Support Services replaces one of the three original buildings constructed in 1938. While introducing a new modern architectural style to the COS Visalia campus, this facility will provide a new home for Tutorial Services, ESL/Language Lab, and the Access Lab.

Sequoias Stadium

Ribbon Cutting will be on September 2nd at 10:45am

Join COS Football for the season opener – Sequoias vs. Butte – kickoff at 11:00am.

This is a ticketed event, please enter the stadium at Entry Plaza off Parking Lot 7.

Game Day tickets are available at the gate.

Sequoias Stadium project entails the new construction of an entry plaza, concessions and restrooms building, fixed bleacher seating for over 3,000 spectators, elevated press box, 608 square foot video scoreboard, perimeter fencing, resurfaced track and tennis courts.

Ticket Information

COS Football General Admission $10 Seniors (62+), Veterans, COS Staff w/ID $5 COS Students with current ID and children 9 and under FREE