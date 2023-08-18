World Ag Expo Innovation Contest, seminar applications open for 2024

World Ag Expo® showcases the latest in innovation and education. Exhibitors and ag experts can now apply to put their mark on the 2024 show via the Top-10 New Products Contest and the Seminar series.

The Top-10 New Products Competition at World Ag Expo® has introduced the world to autonomous sprayers, handheld feed analyzers, electric tractors, and more. The show is now on the lookout for the next 10 standout products and services. Previous award winners have pointed to the Top-10 New Products Contest as a catalyst for success.

“Winning our first Top 10 award when we debuted GUSS at the 2018 World Ag Expo® gave us instant publicity across the agricultural industry,” shared Gary Thompson, COO and Co-Founder of GUSS Automation. “The media attention that came from it drove awareness to our customer base which helped generate our first sales. We feel truly honored to have been named a Top 10 winner three times now and will continue to present our new innovations for this prestigious award.”

The Top-10 New Products Contest application is available now at https://bit.ly/wae24top10app. Entrants must be exhibitors at the 2024 World Ag Expo® and products released anywhere in the world between February 10, 2023 and February 15, 2024 are eligible. The application deadline is October 31, 2023 and winners will be announced in December 2023.

Educational seminars at World Ag Expo® are included with the price of admission and feature some of the most knowledgeable professionals working in agriculture. Each year, tracks include Dairy & Livestock, Technology, Irrigation & Water, Demonstrations, and more.

Occurring each day of the show, educational seminars are held in the Seminar Center on the southeast side of the grounds. Sessions are either 25 or 55 minutes and include a Q&A session. Exhibitors, universities, government agencies, and invited speakers share their expertise at no cost to help improve producer information and practices.

The Seminar application is available now at https://bit.ly/wae24seminarapp . World Ag Expo® provides seminar space and AV equipment for each session. The seminar schedule and speaker information will be available online, in the show app, and in the printed show guide. The application deadline is October 31, 2023 and speakers will start to be confirmed in November 2023.

Entering its 57th year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow in the world. In 2023, the show saw 108,233 attendees from 49 states and 56 countries. With more than 1,200 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States.

Limited exhibit spaces are still available for agriculture companies. To learn more about World Ag Expo® and request space, please visit https://www.worldagexpo.com/ exhibitors/.

International attendee ticket packages are on sale now. General admission and ag tour tickets go on sale October 2, 2023. Attendees can purchase tickets and plan their visit at www.WorldAgExpo.com. The 57th edition will run Tuesday, February 13 through Thursday, February 15, 2024 at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.

For more information, visit www.WorldAgExpo.com.