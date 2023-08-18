Westlands’ Westside Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan receives approval

Westlands Water District (District) received official notice from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) that the Westside Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan (Westside GSP) was approved. Submitted in conformity with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), the Westside GSP’s approval is a significant step in ensuring a long-term water future in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley’s prime farmland.

In response to the Westside GSP approval, Allison Febbo, general manager of Westlands Water District, issued the following statement:

“DWR’s official stamp of approval reflects a great deal of time and dedication from Westlands’ staff and Board of Directors who worked diligently and collaboratively with DWR to develop a GSP that will serve as a roadmap for achieving the Westside Subbasin’s sustainability goals well before the 2040 deadline. With this milestone, we look forward to continuing the work we’ve already started by implementing groundwater projects that yield the best results for the communities we serve, including the District’s family-owned farms that reliably feed the world and support the San Joaquin Valley.”