Tulare Chamber of Commerce announces annual State of the City luncheon

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce announces the annual State of the City luncheon event on Friday, August 25th, at the International Agri-Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The State of the City is an informative event providing businesses and community members with an opportunity to hear about city projects and future goals.

Terry Sayre, Mayor of Tulare says, “What a year! Please join me, your City Council, staff, and partners as we celebrate the State of YOUR City and reflect on the accomplishments and look forward to the possibilities of the future!” Mayor Sayre will present the State of the City Address.

A State of the County presentation is also planned by Tulare County District 2 Supervisor Pete Vander Poel III. Mayor Sayre and Supervisor Vander Poel will be joined by Tulare City Manager, Marc Mondell and Tulare County Chief Administrative Officer, Jason Britt for a question-and-answer discussion following the presentations. Tulare City Council members and City staff will attend and be available at the luncheon event to answer questions from the audience about local issues and concerns.

Advance reservations for the State of the City event are required – no tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are available for $75 per person with a discounted price of $65 for Tulare Chamber Members. Ticket sales close this Friday, August 18, 2023.

