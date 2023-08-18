Help shape the future of Visalia: committee positions open

Ready to help shape Visalia’s future? For those looking to get more involved in local government, serving on a City of Visalia Committee is one way residents can contribute to Visalia being a great place to live, work and play.

Currently, the City’s Citizens Advisory Committee has three vacant seats, and the Historic Preservation Committee has one vacant seat.

“City Committees and Commissions serve in an advisory capacity for the City Council,” shares Michelle Nicholson, Chief Deputy City Clerk, City of Visalia. “Each is different, but they all receive public concerns, review policies and regulations, provide valuable insight and are instrumental to the public process.”

The Citizens Advisory Committee acts as a liaison between the public and the City Council concerning community issues. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

The Historic Preservation Committee administers and carries out the standards and specifications of the Historic Preservation Ordinance, seeking to preserve Visalia’s historic structures. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Those 18 years of age or older, and live or work within the urban area of Visalia as defined by Visalia Unified School District’s boundary map are eligible to apply. Information on City of Visalia Committees and Commissions and applications are available online at www.visalia.city/maddylist.