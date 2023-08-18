Fresno-Yosemite International Airport prepares for new food & beverage program

Passengers traveling through Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) will begin to see a transition in food and beverage offerings this month as part of the Airport’s new concessions program. SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, was recently awarded a contract to operate a collection of post-security restaurants at Fresno Yosemite International Airport including Peet’s Coffee, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, and Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co.

This portfolio of restaurant partners will be consistent with the Airport’s focus on offering passengers a convenient, comfortable, and friendly travel experience as well as a focus on delivering a lineup of brands which celebrate the region’s culinary landscape. SSP America will operate two units in an interim capacity while the three units are moving through a permanent development process. The Airport is intent on providing interim brands offering quality products to reduce the impact during the construction phase of these permanent concepts.

Peet’s Coffee will begin operating a limited menu of coffee/expressos, teas, bakery, and breakfast items in the former Starbucks location as construction takes place on transforming the space into their Peet’s Coffee. When complete in summer 2024, Peet’s Coffee at FAT will be consistent with Peet’s focus on expanding into the Central Valley.

Meanwhile, the second-floor restaurant space will transition to an interim concept called Tap & Pour. The interim restaurant is necessary to continue food and beverage offerings during the new design and buildout of Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co. Tap & Pour’s exclusive menu to FAT offers items that pay homage to the region including a Yosemite Breakfast Plate and Fresno Burger. An expanded seating area at the interim Tap & Pour will provide more capacity for travelers to enjoy a preview of Mad Duck’s signature craft beers on draft. At completion of buildout, Tap & Pour will transition to Mad Duck complete with an area dedicated to fresh food and beverage options.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, known for its craveable secret ingredients, and inventive flavor combinations inspired by notable local figures will occupy a brand-new space slightly past security screening. Peet’s Coffee, and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches are expected to operate in their newly constructed, transformed locations in summer 2024. Mad Duck is expected to operate in their remodeled location in fall 2025.

“Partnering with SSP America on the Airport’s new concession program to host a variety of preferred food and beverage offerings is a significant step to meeting passenger needs as the Airport grows into its future concourse addition,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “These concession concepts are envisioned to inspire a fun and lively atmosphere for a unique airport dining experience, and we are excited to introduce a new, locally inspired, concessions program in the existing terminal and new concourse.”

Senior Vice President of Development and Airport Retention Paul Loupakos commented, “The Central San Joaquin Valley is home to some of the most beautiful landscape in North America, and FAT is a gateway to the natural beauty so many travelers want to experience. Our SSP America team is going to bring cool, authentic restaurants to FAT that reflect the culinary landscape. We’re looking forward to developing the portfolio at Fresno and being enthusiastic members of the FAT community.”

Brand Line Up

Peet’s Coffee – will offer a full line-up of green practice, fair trade estate-grown coffees and teas prepared by meticulously trained baristas. The menu will cater to passengers traveling throughout the day and includes gourmet sandwiches and salads, one-of-a-kind breakfast sandwiches as well as a wide range of fresh grab-and-go items.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches – brings a California-based, independently owned, freshly prepared sandwiches with quick service baked into the brand’s DNA. The menu will include breakfast and be crafted to reflect the local region while the sandwich bread will be baked by Fresno’s Max’s Artisan Breads.

Mad Duck Craft Brewing – regional award-winning restaurant and brewery renowned for its casual, neighborhood vibe, craft brews and scratch made, approachable dishes. Designed specifically for the Concourse A location, Mad Duck at FAT will include a full-service bar and casual dining.