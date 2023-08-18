Sequoia Parks Conservancy, in partnership with the National Park Service, is excited to announce the much-anticipated Dark Sky Festival set to return to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on September 9, 2023. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, renowned for its towering sequoia trees and breathtaking vistas, are among the few places left in California to experience natural darkness. The Dark Sky Festival celebrates the beauty and wonder of the night sky while raising awareness about preserving dark skies. Normal park entry fees apply. However, the festival activities and speaker sessions are free and open to the public.

The festival will offer a keynote address and engaging educational presentations to foster a deeper understanding of astronomy and the importance of preserving natural darkness. Families and individuals of all ages will have the chance to engage with astronomy enthusiasts, scientists, and park rangers, learning about the significance of reducing light pollution to safeguard the pristine dark skies within the national parks and their communities. The festival will conclude with star parties featuring dozens of telescopes in areas throughout the parks, including Potwisha in the Foothills, Wuksachi near Lodgepole, and Big Stump in Grant Grove.

The theme for the festival this year is ‘Highlight the Starlight.’ The talented Eric Tan designed the artwork exclusively for the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Dark Sky Festival. ‘Highlight the Starlight’ merchandise is available for preorder at https://bit.ly/DarkSkyMerch and will be available to purchase at park visitor center stores on Saturday, September 9, 2023.