Arts Visalia presents Daniel Van Gerpen and Halonnah Hope Kay

Local artists Daniel Van Gerpen and Halonnah Hope Kay are on display August 31st through September 30th at Arts Visalia with a First Friday opening reception on September 1st from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In Valley Overview, Daniel Van Gerpen captures the Central Valley’s essence in his mixed media aerial view paintings of its agricultural landscape. Through her photographic lens, Halonnah Hope Kay documents her process of recovery using symbolic imagery in A Safe Place.

October features a retrospective exhibition from the Ramona Walker collection of paintings by Mexican-born artist Esperanza Martinez (1934–1998). As a young artist, Esperanza Martinez, studied under Diego Rivera at the Academia de San Carlos in Mexico City. Also featured at Arts Visalia in October is Francisco Alonso who uses traditional and non-traditional printmaking processes to re-create his experience of visiting a neighborhood convenience store. These exhibitions are on display October 5th-28th, 2023, with a First Friday Reception October 6th, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Art classes for children and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]

Support ARTS VISALIA, help them Carry on the Vision at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us or mail your donation to P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 93279