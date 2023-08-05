Next Phase of Caldwell Ave Road Work Starts 8/7

The next phase of the Caldwell Avenue Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, August 7 at 7 a.m.

This phase kicks off the second half of the Project with work expected to continue through mid-October. The Caldwell Avenue Improvement Project estimated overall completion date is late December 2023.

This next phase of the Project includes outside lane closures on Caldwell Avenue from Demaree to Shady Streets. The inside lanes of Caldwell Avenue from Demaree to Shady Streets will remain open, but traffic delays are expected while outside lane closures are taking place.

Traffic delays can be expected, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Residents and businesses will continue to have local access during the closures should motorists need to travel the area.

While scheduled, these construction dates are tentative and are subject to weather, material, and field condition delays. Updates will be issued as soon as possible in the event of schedule changes.

To stay informed throughout the project and understand what the coming phases will entail, visit www.caldwellshady.com or sign up for text alerts by texting “update” to (520) 506-5092.

Details on the next phase of the Caldwell Improvement Project will be made available to the public by the end of September. Additional details on this, and other City of Visalia major road construction projects, can be found at www.visalia.city/projecttracker.

For additional information on the Caldwell Avenue Improvement Project, contact Chris Crawford, Construction Manager, at (559) 280-9733, [email protected].