West Hills Lemoore strengthens leadership team with key administrative hires

West Hills College Lemoore appointed three distinguished individuals to its administrative team. With an unwavering commitment to student success and a wealth of experience in higher education, Elmer Aguilar, Kris Costa, and Nestor Lomeli join West Hills College Lemoore as the Vice President of Student Services, Vice President of Education Services, and Dean of Student Services, respectively.

Elmer Aguilar, the newly appointed Vice President of Student Services, brings with him over 22 years of experience in higher education, serving in various capacities within student services. His journey at West Hills College Lemoore began in 2018 when he assumed the Dean of Student Services role, showcasing exceptional leadership and direction to multiple departments, including Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, Counseling, Advising, and Student Conduct. While serving as Dean, Aguilar successfully identified and eliminated systemic barriers for students within enrollment services.

West Hills College Lemoore President James Preston expressed his enthusiasm for Elmer’s promotion, stating, “Elmer Aguilar has demonstrated exceptional dedication to our students and their well-being throughout his tenure at West Hills College Lemoore. As Vice President of Student Services, we are confident that he will continue to significantly enhance the student experience and ensure their academic journey is as smooth and rewarding as possible.”

Aguilar shared his excitement for the new role: “I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Vice President of Student Services. It is my passion to support and uplift students. I look forward to collaborating with our outstanding team to create a nurturing and inclusive environment where every student can thrive.”

Kris Costa, the newly appointed Vice President of Education Services, brings a rich background in agricultural education and extensive experience in shaping student career pathways. Her impressive journey at West Hills College Lemoore began as the Dean of Career Technical Education in 2017, where she championed the development of credit, noncredit, and apprenticeship programs to address workforce needs in the community. Additionally, she was pivotal in securing grants to expand services and programs, ultimately empowering students to excel in their chosen fields.

“Kris Costa has proven herself to be an exceptional advocate for career technical education, and her innovative approach to preparing students for successful careers aligns perfectly with our college’s mission,” Preston said. “We warmly welcome Kris to her new position as the Vice President of Education Services and are excited about the positive impact she will make on our students and the community.”

“I am thrilled to step into the Vice President of Education Services role,” Costa said. “My passion lies in empowering students through education and fostering a seamless transition from academia to the workforce. I am eager to collaborate with our dedicated team in our relentless pursuit of student success.”

Nestor Lomeli, the newly appointed Dean of Student Services, brings ten years of experience in higher education and a strong dedication to enhancing the student experience. His roles have characterized his journey at West Hills College Lemoore as an after-school program coordinator, academic advisor, director of grant-funded programs, and most recently, director of admissions and records. Nestor’s profound understanding of student needs and commitment to the community make him a perfect fit for his new position.

“Nestor Lomeli’s leadership and passion for supporting students have been evident throughout his time at West Hills College Lemoore,” Preston said. “As Dean of Student Services, we are confident that Nestor will continue to drive positive change, creating meaningful opportunities for our students and fostering a sense of belonging within our college community.”

“It is an honor to serve as the Dean of Student Services,” Lomeli said. “As someone who understands the transformative power of education, I am committed to ensuring that all students have the support and resources they need to thrive academically and personally. Together with our dedicated team, I am excited to build on the college’s success and contribute to the advancement of our students and our community.”

With the new administrative team, West Hills College Lemoore is poised to continue its mission of providing exceptional educational experiences and fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students.