Child Support Awareness Month: Different wants and needs, but one shared goal

August is Child Support Awareness Month, recognized in California and nationwide. In partnership with the 47 county and regional child support offices, California Child Support Services understands that every co-parent has different wants and needs for their children, but all have the same shared goal: to see those children thrive.

The services available through California’s child support program have adapted and modernized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Technological advances like virtual court hearings and simplified online enrollment have made it easier for parents to access the services they need, and legislation putting the support of families front and center during difficult economic times has been solidified into permanent policy.

California Child Support Services is dedicated to assisting parents with services available to dads, moms, and legal guardians, designed to be neutral, helpful, and fair. Co-parents navigating the legal system of child support can enroll online or inquire at any of the 47 local agencies statewide for help with every phase of the process, including adapting support orders to changed circumstances and in some cases, avoiding the court process entirely.

During Child Support Awareness Month, it is important to remember that every family, in all their diverse shapes and sizes, has different wants and needs, but we all have the same shared goal: protecting and uplifting the generations of our future.