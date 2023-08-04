Carrot Top headed to Visalia Fox on March 23, 2024

Comedian Carrot Top is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Presented by Perico Productions. There will be a pre-sale exclusively for Fox Pass Members on Thursday, August 3rd and the official On-Sale is Friday, August 4th. For more information on how to purchase tickets or a Fox Pass, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1369 or stop by 308 W. Main Street, M – F, 10AM – 4PM.

So, let’s talk “Carrot Top.” Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades. Since his debut on “Star Search” more than 25 years ago, Carrot Top has soared to success and has become one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. Since 2005, fans have flocked to his award-winning Las Vegas headlining residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino to catch comedy’s “King of Props” induce sidesplitting laughter with his current take on pop culture, music, and headlines of the day in a continually evolving show. The trademark red locks and the undeniably inventive use of props have vaulted Carrot Top to the level that most comedians can only hope to reach. Named “Entertainer of the Year” and “Comedian of the Year,” Carrot Top describes himself as a culmination of George Carlin (“observational humor”), Steven Wright (“dark, sick humor”), and Gallagher (“the props”).