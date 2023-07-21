Backyard Brew Fest returns to Tulare

Tulare Backyard Brew Fest is back for the second year on Saturday, July 29 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the International Agri-Center® Arbor.

The 21 and over event is a chance for the community to come together and enjoy hometown food and fun, while tasting local brews. “Our mission at the International Agri-Center® is to support ag education. Events like these give us the opportunity to bring the community together while continuing to support our mission,” said Brian Haney, Facilities Manager. “Our guests will enjoy craft beers from different breweries, great food, and an amazing live band. We will have enhanced one-of-a-kind cooling stations, a cigar bar, and lots of shade for folks to enjoy our beautiful arbor area.”

General Admission tickets are now available for $50, which includes unlimited beer samples and a complimentary tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $10. GA tickets will be $60 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/backyardbrewfest23, or at the gate.

In addition to sampling Central Valley Breweries attendees can look forward to a cigar bar, live music, the Dryvebox Visalia Golf Simulator, and more. The event will have free water, plenty of shaded seating, and cooling stations throughout the grounds. Guests can sample snacks from vendors, including Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co., or purchase from local food trucks.

The brewery list has steadily grown to nearly 20 well-known California breweries and homebrewers. While the event features many Valley-based breweries, there are some popular breweries from other areas.

Breweries scheduled as of July 10: Elysian Brewing, Kona Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Kaweah Brewing Co., Central Coast Brewing, SLO Brew, Central Valley Worthogs Homebrew Club, TC Hops, Sequoia Brewing Co., Temblor Brewing Co., Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., Riley’s Brewing Co., Salty Walrus Brewing Co., Scotto’s Wine and Cider, Hop Forged Brewing Co., House of Pendragon Brewing Co., Incinerati Brewing Co., Mad Duck Craft Restaurants and Brewery, Summer Fox Brewery, ProMix559, and Pancho’s Punch.

The event will support the International Agri-Center® a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on agriculture education. Proceeds will support the various programs produced by the International Agri-Center® including AgVentures!® Learning Center, the California Antique Farm Equipment Show™, youth livestock events at the IAC Livestock and Equestrian Complex and more.

Elysian Brewing Company is the proud sponsor of Tulare Backyard Brew Fest.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/BrewFestFAQ.