Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company presents The Third Annual Enchanted Evening fundraiser

Enc hanted Playhouse’s third annual Enchanted Evening Fundraiser will be held at Bello Vita Friday July 21st, 2023. Doors open at 5:30pm. Enjoy dinner from Quality Meats, dancing with the band Bazmati, $5 drinks (beer, wine and specialty drinks), a dessert silent auction, and a tricky tray raffle.

All proceeds benefit Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company that produces quality, family friendly theatre for school field trips and low cost ticket prices for the public.

Tickets are $65.00 each and can be purchased on our website at enchantedplayhouse.net.

For more information please contact our President, Shanna Meier, at (559) 972-7027 or by e-mail at [email protected] .