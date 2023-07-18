CITY OF HANFORD OFFERS FREE ADMISSION TO THE PLUNGE TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

In response to the long stretch of triple digit temperatures, the City of Hanford has made the decision to temporarily waive admission fees to The Plunge, the City’s community pool located at 415 Ford Street. Admission will be free from Tuesday,

July 18 through Sunday, July 23 during normal recreation swim hours.

Free Swim Days/Times

Tuesday – Sunday: 12 – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 12 – 4 p.m. and 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Members of the public will have two opportunities to swim for free on Saturday (12 – 4p.m. and 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.). The National Weather Service in Hanford says there is a major heat risk for Saturday, with a 71% chance of 105 degrees or above in the City of Hanford.

“Admission to The Plunge is already very affordable, but we felt that temporarily waiving admission fees was the right thing to do during this punishing heat wave,” said Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “Come cool off with us in a fun, safe environment.”

The public is reminded that there is a Dive In Theatre event at the Plunge on Friday evening. Admission for that event is still $3. Free swim will take place from 12 – 4 p.m. For more information, please contact the Parks and Community Services Department at 559-585-2525.