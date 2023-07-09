TRANSIT SERVICE HALTED IN VISALIA DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE

Transdev, the transit service operator for Visalia Transit, has informed the City that despite continued negotiations over the past week, they have not reached an agreement with Transdev drivers.

A strike by the Transdev drivers, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, has halted the services Transdev provides to the City of Visalia.

In addition to fixed routes servicing residents in Visalia, routes operated by Transdev also include service to and from Farmersville, Exeter, and Goshen. Bus riders in these communities, as well as Visalia bus riders, will need to identify other transportation options until the strike ends.

Transit services, including fixed route bus service, Dial-A-Ride, Sequoia Shuttle (both Gateway and Park buses), and V-Line are all suspended until Transdev can fill trips with qualified drivers and dispatchers.

Should drivers be available, priority for service will be essential services, such as Dial-A-Ride, the on-demand service primarily intended to provide elderly and individuals with disabilities with transit service.

The status of all bus routes and Visalia Transit services will be dependent on whether an agreement can be reached to end the work stoppage.

For all service disruptions and the latest updates, riders can check online at www.visaliatransit.com. Riders can also call the Greenline at 1-877-404-6473 for information, available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Updates will also be made available on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @visaliatransit.