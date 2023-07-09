NEXT PHASE OF CALDWELL AVENUE ROAD WORK STARTS JULY 9

The next phase of the Caldwell Avenue Improvement project will begin on Sunday, July 9 at approximately 5 p.m.

“Work continues with inside lane intersection closures at the Akers, Linwood and Chinowth intersections and inside and outside lane closures at Shady Street,” provided Eric Bons, Senior Civil Engineer, City of Visalia. “Traffic delays associated with the closures can be expected and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, posted traffic detours will be in place.”

Residents and businesses will continue to have local access during the closures. Right hand turns on and off Caldwell Avenue will be open at each intersection for that local access, should motorists need to travel the area.

The inside lanes of Akers, Linwood and Chinowth Streets will be closed so that crews can rebuild and repave the inside lanes. Additionally, the Shady Street intersection (inside and outside lanes) will be completed during this phase. The top lift of asphalt along Caldwell Avenue. will also be installed from Akers to Demaree Streets.

The Akers, Linwood, Chinowth and Shady Street intersections will be in all way stop mode from July 9 at approximately 5 p.m. to July 18.

The schedule for the upcoming intersection closures is as follows:

Akers Street Inside Lanes Intersection Closures:

Sunday, July 9, 2023 (closure starting at 6 p.m.)

Monday, July 10, 2023 (24-hour)

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 (opening after 4 p.m.)

Linwood Street Inside Lanes Intersection Closures:

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 (24-hour)

Thursday, July 13, 2023 (24-hour)

Friday, July 14, 2023 (opening after 4 p.m.)

Chinowth Street Inside Lanes Intersection Closures:

Sunday, July 9, 2023 (closure starting at 6 p.m.)

Monday, July 10, 2023 (24-hour)

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 (opening after 4 p.m.)

Shady Street Outside Lanes Intersection Closures:

Sunday, July 9, 2023 (closure starting at 6 p.m.)

Monday, July 10, 2023 (24-hour)

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 (opening after 4 p.m.)

Shady Street Inside Lanes Intersection Closures:

Sunday, July 16, 2023 (24-hour)

Monday, July 17, 2023 (24-hour)

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 (opening after 4 p.m.)

“While scheduled, these construction dates are tentative and are subject to weather, material, and field condition delays. Updates will be issued as soon as possible in the event of schedule changes,” added Bons.

Details on the next phase of the Caldwell Improvement Project, which includes work on Demaree Street and County Center Drive, will be made available to the public by the end of August.

To stay informed throughout the project and understand what the coming phases will entail, visit www.caldwellshady.com or sign up for text alerts by texting “update” to (520) 506-5092.

For additional information, contact Chris Crawford, Construction Manager, at (559) 280-9733, [email protected].