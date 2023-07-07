Tulare County’s assessment roll tops $47bn

Tulare County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder Tara K. Freitas, CPA, announced today that the annual assessment roll exceeded $47 billion, a 6.7% increase over last year. The assessment roll reflects the total gross assessed value of locally assessed real, business, and personal property in Tulare County as of January 1, 2023. After the deduction of property tax exemptions for homeowners, disabled veterans, and charitable organizations, the net assessed value is $46 billion.

The increase reflects a steady volume of sale transactions, new construction projects, and continued market value increases in Tulare County’s residential and commercial markets. While the total assessed value for the county increased by more than 6%, the assessed value of most properties will increase by only 2% due to the legal requirements of Proposition 13. Most of the roll growth resulted from new base year values established at current market levels for properties that changed ownership or experienced new construction.

“My philosophy is to ensure property owners receive fair, accurate and timely valuations, and that all qualifying tax saving exemptions and exclusions are applied,” Ms. Freitas said. “It’s worth noting that while home prices have increased significantly since the 2008 recession, most long-term property owners won’t see an equivalent rise in their property assessments thanks to the protections of Proposition 13.”

Each year, the county assessor submits tax roll values to the Tulare County Auditor-Controller’s Office for certification. These values serve as the basis for property tax bills that property owners will receive from the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. Property tax revenue funds essential public services such as first responders, schools, libraries, parks and other important city and county services.

“I would like to publicly thank our team of property tax professionals for their hard work and dedication which resulted in the timely completion and delivery of the assessment roll. Their knowledge, experience and customer service are second to none,” Ms. Freitas said.

The Assessor is preparing to mail assessed value notices to 32,080 taxpayers. Anyone with questions about assessed values or the assessment process may contact the Assessor’s Office between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (559) 636-5100 or sending an email to [email protected]. More information, including detailed assessment roll data, is available on the Assessor’s website at tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor.