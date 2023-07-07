Letter: “A Radical New Economy for a Just and Sustainable Future”

I am Giovany Ban Sanchez, a first-year student at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, CA. I believe that the current economic system is unfair and unsustainable, and that a new system is needed to ensure a better quality of life for all.

I am proposing a radical new economy based on liquid democracy. Liquid democracy is a democracy in which citizens have the power to vote on specific issues, but they can also delegate their votes to other people who they trust to represent their interests. This allows citizens to be more involved in the political process, while also allowing them to focus on their lives.

I am a young person, but I believe that I have something valuable to contribute to the conversation about the future of our economy. I am passionate about creating a more just and sustainable society, and I believe that my proposal is a step in the right direction. I hope that you will join me in this conversation, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Proposal includes a number of sweeping changes, including:

Creation of a new government agency called the General Population Committee, which would be responsible for ensuring that the government meets the needs of the people.

The elimination of wealth classes, with everyone earning the same salary.

The provision of free education, healthcare, electricity, water, and internet to all citizens.

The replacement of low-skill jobs with automated services.

The decriminalization of illicit drugs.

I believe my proposal would create a more fluid economy that is fairer and more sustainable. I am currently working on a bill and a petition to gather support for my ideas.

Why liquid democracy?

Liquid democracy is a more democratic and efficient form of government than traditional representative democracy. In traditional representative democracy, citizens vote for representatives to make decisions on their behalf. However, this system can be undemocratic because representatives may not always represent the interests of their constituents. Liquid democracy, on the other hand, allows citizens to have a more direct say in decision-making. Citizens can vote on specific issues, or they can delegate their votes to people who they trust to represent their interests. This gives citizens more control over the government and makes the decision-making process more transparent.

Why a new economy?

The current economic system is unfair and unsustainable. Many people are struggling to make ends meet. The economy is also based on the extraction of finite resources and the emission of greenhouse gasses, which are contributing to climate change.

My proposal for a new economy would address these problems. By eliminating wealth classes and providing free education, healthcare, and other essential services, we can create a more just and equitable society. By replacing low-skill jobs with automated services, we can reduce our reliance on finite resources and mitigate climate change.

Challenges and opportunities

Challenges that would need to be addressed in order to implement my proposal would be a significant change in mindset. People would need to be willing to give up some of their individual freedoms in order to create a more just and equitable society. Another challenge is that it would require a significant amount of resources. The government would need to invest in education, healthcare, and other essential services.

However, I believe that the opportunities outweigh the challenges. A new economy based on liquid democracy would create a more just, sustainable, and efficient society. It would give everyone a fair chance to succeed, and it would help to protect the environment.

Support from Senator Padilla and President Biden

I am grateful for the personal letters that I have received from Senator Alex Padilla and President Joe Biden. And after receiving, I was even more inspired to act.

I believe the letters of Senator Padilla and President Biden is a sign that my proposal is interesting. I am hopeful that we can work together to create a more just and sustainable future for all.

Thank you for your time.

The Proposal

Establish a new political party, the General Population Congress, that is committed to the principles of liquid democracy, equity, sustainability, and social justice. The General Population Congress would be composed of all eligible voters in the United States. It would have the power to make decisions on all matters relating to the new economy, oversee the implementation of the new economy, ensure that the new economy is operating in the best interests of the people, establish a transition plan for the current economy to the new economy, and evaluate the effectiveness of the new economy and make recommendations for improvement.

Fund the new economy through a combination of taxes, the federal reserve, resources originating from the United States, the GDP, the coexistence of the fiat and gold standard/commodity market, and any alternative system or medium of exchange. The General Population Congress would have the power to determine the specific sources of funding for the new economy.

Base the new economy on the principles of equity, sustainability, and social justice. This means that everyone should have an equal opportunity to succeed in the economy, the economy should be designed to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, and the economy should be fair and just for everyone, regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or social class.

Include the following provisions in the new economy: Basic essentials and funding for luxuries. Levied taxes. No wealth-class. Equity in salaries. Surplus in benefits, programs, and supplies if you work. Profits based off of essential services provided, not how much product sold or amount of customers received. Work on technical and professional careers; replace low-skill jobs with automated services. Focus funding on the education system. Redefine the sole purpose of the current government to be the protection of civil liberties. Citizens and residents are entitled to profits based on resources originating from said country. Default in national and international debts. Handicapped are eligible for salaries based on professions if they weren’t disabled, paid in benefits. The General Population Congress is the sole political party in the United States. The General Population Congress is committed to The Exceptional Quality of Life theory.



This is just a proposal, and there are many other ways to design a new economy based on liquid democracy. The important thing is to start the conversation and to explore the possibilities.