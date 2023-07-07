Jumpstart apprenticeship program at College of the Sequoias offers three programs for students

College of the Sequoias is proud to announce the second year of the Jumpstart Apprenticeship Program is underway. The series of internship programs is designed to equip incoming seniors from Kings and Tulare Counties with the necessary skills and experience to thrive in the workforce. With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning, these programs offer students the opportunity to gain valuable practical knowledge in their chosen field during the three-week program.

The 2023 Jumpstart Apprenticeship Program features three distinct program offerings tailored to the specific industries of Healthcare, Police & Administration of Justice, and Ag & Industrial Technology. Students in these programs will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines classroom instruction with real-world experience. This unique approach allows students to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical settings, providing them with a competitive edge in their future careers.

As part of the program, students will participate in a culminating showcase experience on July 7th, where they will have the opportunity to demonstrate their newly acquired skills. Additionally, the program includes weekly field trips that further enrich the students’ understanding of their chosen fields.

Recognizing the importance of soft skills in the workplace, the Jumpstart Apprenticeship Program also provides students with comprehensive training in areas such as effective communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. This focus on developing essential soft skills ensures that students are not only technically proficient but also well-prepared to excel in professional environments.

Furthermore, upon completion of the program, students will receive certificates in relevant areas to enhance their resumes. The certificates offered include CPR for Healthcare and Police & Administration of Justice programs, OSHA 10 for Ag & Industrial Technology program, and Stop the Bleed for Healthcare program. These certificates will serve as valuable credentials, showcasing the students’ dedication to their chosen fields.

To ensure equal access and participation, transportation will be provided to any student in need of assistance. College of the Sequoias believes that transportation should not be a barrier to educational opportunities, and this provision reaffirms the institution’s commitment to inclusivity and student success.

For more information about the Jumpstart Apprenticeship Program and to inquire about enrollment for 2024, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Darcy Phillips at 559-688-3045. Additional details and program-specific information can also be obtained by visiting the cos.edu/cte.