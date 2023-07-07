eBooks for all California via Palace Project app now available

Tulare County Library has joined the eBooks for All Palace Project. Thanks to the California State Library, in partnership with the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, now offers eBooks for All California through the Palace App. Created to equalize access across California, this statewide collection is accessible by anyone with a California public library card and an internet connection. Find the app and download via Google Play and the Apple Store.

According to a recent study on eBook spending per capita revealed that California ranks 39th in the U.S. The number of eBooks available to California residents varied drastically depending on where they lived. Libraries with larger budgets were able to offer more titles, while smaller libraries could not offer the same selection. Tulare County Library’s current popular collection primarily exist due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, so this additional resource is welcomed.

The California eBooks for All initiative aims to make eBooks and eAudiobooks more accessible to all Californians, including Tulare County residents. The State Library committed $1.25 million of support from funding through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. The collection provides an investment for all Californians for access to more eBooks and eAudiobooks, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas.