SUSPECT PLOWS THROUGH DOWNTOWN HANFORD BUSINESS AND FIRES SEVERAL SHOTS BEFORE TAKING OWN LIFE

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Hanford Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired and a vehicle collision at Candice & Co. Jewelers (117 W 7th Street) in downtown Hanford.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a pickup truck inside the store with a man in the driver’s seat. The man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man, a former employee of the store, was driving erratically on West 7th Street before taking a sudden left turn and crashing into the front of the store. While still inside his vehicle, the man fired a series of shots at people inside the store before shooting himself.

The store’s owner, an employee, and several customers were inside the business at the time. No one was struck by gunfire, and all suffered minor injuries. There is extensive damage to the jewelry store.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident,” Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever said. “Although this was an isolated instance of workplace violence, it’s an important reminder that these crimes can happen anywhere and anytime.”

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.