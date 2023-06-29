Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park Reopens to Visitors, Visalia Fun over the 4th

This Independence Day holiday weekend kick-offs peak summer vacation time. Those looking for a national park getaway will be thrilled that beginning July 1, the Giant Forest area, which includes the General Sherman Tree, will be accessible from both the Highway 198 Ash Mountain and the Highway 180 Big Stump entrances. Road repairs made to the Generals Highway in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will allow visitor traffic to flow through the parks. Visit Visalia is ready with tips and suggestions for eager travelers ready to hit the road for a summertime vacation.

Many attractions popular with visitors, both inside the parks and in the gateway community of Visalia, will be open for the holiday weekend and seasonal businesses are ready to welcome visitors for summer travel. Here is what’s on tap for some of the most popular destinations:

Opening in the Parks

Popular destinations like Moro Rock, Crescent Meadow and the General Sherman giant sequoia tree are accessible via Highway 198 beginning July 1. Visitors can walk or drive through Tunnel Log, a photo op not to be missed.

Internal Park Shuttles are operating and provide free, frequent service to all the top sites in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park. Shuttle stops and parking are available at Lodgepole Visitors Center and near the Giant Forest Museum.

Gateway Sequoia Shuttle service from Visalia begins July 1 and runs all summer long. The Gateway Shuttle picks up visitors at all Visalia hotels for the ride to Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park with multiple departure times daily. Round-trip tickets are only $20 and all 16-passenger buses are wheel-chair accessible. Reservations are required and can be made at https://www.sequoiashuttle.com/

Happening in Visalia

The Red, White and Brews Party is at Soccer City 1852, Visalia’s newest brewery, tap room and footy soccer venue. On Saturday, July 1 from 5:00 – 10:00 pm they’ll be serving up cold brews along with games, water activity relays, and food.

Sequoia Springs Water Slides at Visalia Adventure Park are open for family fun. The park’s wettest attraction will keep visitors cool throughout the summer along with all their other attractions like the Go-Kart Track, Bumper Boats and mini-golf.

o Special 4th of July “Fun in the Sun Spectacular” offers reduced pricing for unlimited fun.

Visalia Rawhide is on the field at Valley Strong Ballpark playing America’s favorite past-time. Catch the game on July 4 th against the Lake Elsinore Storm then watch the dazzling fireworks display. Game time is 7:00 PM.

against the Lake Elsinore Storm then watch the dazzling fireworks display. Game time is 7:00 PM. Imagine U Children’s Museum, Visalia’s premier children’s attraction, will be open July 4th from 9:00 – 1:00. Enjoy new exhibits like the Shield, which encourages fun, hands-on learning about careers in Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Dispatch and K-9 Officer.