Fresno Yosemite International Airport Offers Tips for Busy July 4th and Summer Travel

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) expects a busy July 4th holiday weekend and summer travel season. With passenger traffic projected to surpass pre-pandemic volumes, travelers are encouraged to arrive early and to check with their airline for any requirements to ensure a seamless trip. With flights anticipated near or at capacity, fewer options may be available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

The busiest times through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at FAT are 4:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.; 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and again 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Thursdays and Fridays as well as Sundays and Mondays are the busiest days to travel locally and nationally. Travelers are advised to plan ahead and arrive early to complete every step of the airport travel process.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor airline flight status as well as prepare for any changes to itineraries and to immediately contact their airline if their flight has been impacted. Medications should be kept on their person in the event of delayed checked, or gate checked carry-on baggage. With the expected volume of passenger traffic this summer, travelers are reminded to please pack their patience to help ensure a pleasant travel experience.

For easy and happy travels, FAT offers these helpful tips:

Airlines

Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the airport up to two hours prior to domestic flight departures and up to three hours prior to international flights.

Check with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. Convenient flights status links are available on most airline websites and mobile apps, or passengers may telephone their airline for flight status information.

Be sure to check with your airline and review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest COVID-19 travel requirements specific to your destination and requirements for international travelers returning to the United States.

Pack Smart

Pack smart; start with empty bags. By packing for travel with empty bags, passengers are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA security checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the “ What Can I Bring ?” page on TSA.gov .

TSA Security Screening

Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives, or weapons through TSA security screening checkpoints of an airport is prohibited by Federal law and regulations. Please check carry-on baggage for firearms and other prohibited items.

Fireworks are forbidden in carry-on and checked baggage.

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for carry-on bags. Travelers may bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in their carry-on bag and through the security checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces in checked baggage.

Empty pockets before arriving at the TSA security checkpoint to reduce waiting times. Place wallets, phones, keys, sunglasses, and other loose items inside carry-on bag instead of placing items in a bin. This will ensure personal items are not left behind.

Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to travel with any questions about screening procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges assistance at the checkpoint for travelers with specific needs.

Parking

Parking is in high demand during peak travel periods. Since lots can fill up quickly, please keep an alternate lot in mind in case your first choice is no longer available upon arrival. Travelers with parking questions can contact FAT’s parking operator SP+ at 559.252.0052. For parking options and a printable map, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/ .

Cell Phone Waiting and Ground Transportation

A FREE Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Look for the blue signs to the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX) and V-Line are in front of terminal Departures curb at the center median and marked with blue signage. YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) to Yosemite National Park is located across from Baggage Claim at the center median. For a map of ground transportation locations, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/

Taxi service is available across from the Baggage Claim doors at the center median.

Health and Safety

While masks and face coverings are optional for U.S. and some international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear face masks in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs. CDC provides health recommendations for domestic travel and for international travel on its website at: CDC.gov .