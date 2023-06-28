FREEDOM FEST Fireworks Spectacular

Celebrate the Independence holiday with the biggest fireworks show in our area! The annual Freedom Fest will take place on July 1 at the Porterville Sports Complex. Presented by the City of Porterville and Eagle Mountain Casino, this community event is sure to be a blast for the entire family.

The festival showcases over forty food and craft vendors, musical entertainment from local

legend DJ Swift, and a popular Spray Zone which will provide opportunities to cool off

throughout the evening- just listen for the Fire Department’s siren as a cue for the water to

start.

Comedy Magician, Tim Mannix, will put on a children’s show at 6:30 PM. A regular performer at

the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, Tim has a unique blend of gob-smaking magic,

laugh-out-loud humor and unpredictable onstage antics. A team of expert demonstration

skydivers from Skydive Elsinore will also dot the night sky with red, white, and blue for a special

aerial performance at 7:30 PM.

The finale to the evening is the spectacular display of fireworks at 9:00 PM. The blast zone for

the fireworks show will be on the west side of the Sports Complex behind the dog park. Bring

out your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a summer evening with friends and family.

Gates open earlier this year at 3:00 PM and the festivities kick off at 5:00 PM. Gates will close at

8:45 PM. The cost of admission is per carload; $15 per pass in advance and $20 the day of (cash

only). There is also overflow parking located at the Porterville Fairgrounds for $5. Porterville

Transit will be providing shuttle service from the Fairgrounds to the event venue. Passes can be

purchased at the Parks and Leisure Services office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman, Ste

A. Visitors to Eagle Mountain Casino on July 1 can travel on Teapot Dome to avoid event traffic.

The event is sponsored by Eagle Mountain Casino, Prime Sanitation, Sierra View Medical Center,

Aparicio Farm Labor Contracting, Carroll’s Tire Warehouse, and Imperial Ambulance. For more

information on the event, check out the City of Porterville website, call (559) 791-7695 or follow

Parks and Leisure Services on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.