The Visalia Fox Theatre will be having “An Evening with Charlie Kirk” presented by the Visalia Republican Women Federation on Thursday, August 24th. The doors will open for V.I.P. Guests at 5 PM, to the General Public at 6 PM, and the Show will begin at 7 PM. You don’t want to miss this one-night spectacular! Tickets may be purchased at Visalia Fox at 308 W. Main Street, Tuesday – Thursday 10 AM – 2 PM, by calling 559-625-1FOX or by visiting www.foxvisalia.org.

Charlie Kirk is the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing, and empowering young people to promoting the principles of free markets and limited government. He is also the host of “The Charlie Kirk Show.”