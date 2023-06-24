Visalia Hosts Miss California Competition Visalia Convention Center July 1, 2023

Visit Visalia is thrilled to announce the 2023 Miss California and Miss California’s Teen Competition will be held at the Visalia Convention Center, July 1, 2023. This prestigious and professional development competition is set to kick off Sunday, June 25, when Visalia welcomes the young women for a week of interviews, rehearsals and community involvement. The contestant’s experience will culminate with the crowning of the winners on Saturday, July 1 at the Visalia Convention Center. The public is invited to attend.

Now in its 100th year, the Miss California program continues to evolve to better serve the women in the program and to stay in step with the changing roles of women. The mission of the Miss California program is to advance the creation, promotion, and support of educational, achievement, and community service opportunities for young women in the State of California. The organization supports growth in leadership skills, talent, communication skills and educational scholarships. They are a part of the Miss America Organization that awards millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually.

One of the pillars of the competition is the opportunity for each contestant to advocate for their own initiatives that impact society. The current reigning Miss California’s Teen, Olivia DeFrank, is championing Alzheimer’s Awareness and the current reigning Miss California, Catherine Liang, has leveraged her platform to launch the social impact initiative, “Be a Champion of Courage.”

“We are excited to make Visalia our new home for the Miss California and Miss California’s Teen competitions,” said Russ Gladden, CEO and State Director. “Visalia’s culture complements our mission and our mutual dedication toward modeling the significance of community service makes Visalia a perfect partner for our program.”

The Miss California and Miss California’s Teen Competition will be held at the Visalia Convention Center in Downtown Visalia, California. The schedule of events to which the public are invited:

Wednesday, June 27: Preliminary Competitions – 5:30 PM – Tickets on sale now

Thursday, June 28: Preliminary Competitions – 5:30 PM – Tickets on sale now

Friday, June 30: Delegate Celebration and Awards Presentation Mini-Show at 5:00 -FREE ADMISSION

Saturday, July 1 at 12:00: Finals of the Miss California’s Teen – Tickets on sale now

Saturday, July 1 at 5:00: Miss California Finals – Tickets on sale now

Talent Rehearsals are open to any Miss California ticket holder; seating is limited to the specified restricted area. All other rehearsals are closed. The complete schedule of events can be found at

https://www.misscalifornia.org/post/schedule-2023-miss-california-week

Tickets may be purchased at the Visalia Convention Center Box Office: https://www.misscalifornia.org/post/tickets-on-sale. Special hotel rates are available for attendees at hotels across the city. Find a complete list at https://www.visitvisalia.com/stay.