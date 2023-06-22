Equity Group Announces Acquisition of Lipson Property Management and Blue Sky Property Management

Equity Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lipson Property Management

and Blue Sky Property Management, two leading property management companies in the Central

Valley. In conjunction with the recent acquisitions, Equity Group underwent a rebranding effort to

better reflect its commitment to providing exceptional real estate and property management

services to its clients.

“We are excited to welcome Lipson Property Management and Blue Sky Property Management to

the Equity Group family,” said Steve Duerre, President of Property Management at Equity Group.

“We believe that this acquisition will allow us to expand our services and reach even more clients

who are in need of expert property management solutions.”

The acquisition of Lipson Property Management, which had been in business for 54 years and had a

portfolio of approximately 400 units, was primarily based in the Visalia/Tulare areas. Equity Group has

retained all the Lipson employees to provide their clients with a seamless, high level of service and

technology.

The Blue Sky Property Management acquisition is part of Equity Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance its

portfolio of services and provide unparalleled value to its clients. With this acquisition, Equity Group has

expanded their presence into the Porterville area. They will retain the Porterville office and have plans to

expand the staff of the office. The Blue Sky portfolio consists of approximately 800 units.

“We are confident that our clients will benefit greatly from the acquisition of Lipson Property

Management and Blue Sky Property Management. We will continue to provide the same high level of

service that our clients have come to expect from Equity Group, and we look forward to helping them

achieve their real estate goals.” said Steve Duerre.

In addition to the acquisitions, Equity Group has rebranded its image to better reflect its focus on

innovation and technology. The new logo features a stylized “Equity” in a sleek, modern font. The

company’s website, signage and marketing material are being updated to reflect their new brand identity.

“The rebranding efforts and new acquisition will identify Equity Group as the Central Valley’s leader in

property management,” said Steve, “We believe that these strategic moves will enable us to better serve

our clients and position us for continued growth in the future.”