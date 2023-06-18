ROAD CLOSURES COMING TO NORTHEAST VISALIA

Houston Avenue, between Divisadero Street and Turner Street, will experience traffic delays starting Monday, June 19, 2023, as Southern California Gas Company performs utility work at the Rinaldi and Giddings Street intersections.

“Work will begin on Monday, June 19, 2023, and run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and includes road closures as they inspect gas lines,” shared City of Visalia Engineering Technician Orlando Rosales. “SoCalGas plans to have this portion of the project completed well before August 1st, allowing all traffic to travel freely.”

The work sites at Rinaldi Street and Giddings Street will utilize road closures for southbound traffic at both locations. Northbound traffic will still have access to Houston Avenue

The SoCalGas work will consist of excavating two trenches to inspect the existing gas lines. Flaggers will be stationed at each worksite to allow access for emergency services. Residents heading south on Rinaldi and Giddings will be detoured through local streets. The traveling public is advised to avoid the area due to expected delays.

“We recommend seeking an alternate route during the scheduled work,” added Rosales. “We urge motorists to use caution when driving through the construction zone if they are unable to avoid the work area.”

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician at (559) 713-4414 or at [email protected].