West Hills Lemoore wins bronze in two categories of Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California Awards

West Hills College Lemoore announced its recent accomplishment of winning the Bronze award in two esteemed categories – “Best University/College” and “Trade/Technical School” – in the Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California Awards. This recognition comes on the heels of the college’s remarkable achievement of winning the Gold award in the “Best College/University” category in the previous year’s competition.

The Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California Awards is a highly regarded annual competition that acknowledges outstanding businesses, organizations, and institutions contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the Central California region. This year’s edition garnered tremendous participation, with an impressive 445,000 votes cast by over 136,000 voters.

Receiving the Bronze award in both the “Best University/College” and “Trade/Technical School” categories further reinforces West Hills College Lemoore’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success. This accolade is a testament to the college’s ongoing dedication to providing an exceptional educational experience for its diverse student body.

“We are immensely proud to have been honored with the Bronze award in two categories of the Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California Awards,” expressed James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “This recognition underscores the dedication and tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students. We take great pride in offering a comprehensive range of programs tailored to the needs of our community, empowering our students to achieve their aspirations. Earning bronze in the Trade/Technical school category proves that the career and technical education programs we have been building for the past seven years are positively impacting our community and preparing students to go directly into the workforce.”

West Hills College Lemoore offers extensive academic programs, including transfer degrees, career technical education, and workforce training programs. Leveraging cutting-edge facilities, experienced faculty, and valuable industry partnerships, the college equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in their chosen fields.

West Hills College Lemoore’s previous recognition as the Gold award winner in the “Best College/University” category in 2022 highlights the institution’s continued commitment to excellence. This achievement reinforces its position as a leading institution of higher education and further solidifies its dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment.

West Hills College Coalinga, the sister institution of West Hills College Lemoore, also garnered recognition in this year’s awards. “I’m thrilled to see both West Hills Community College District colleges receive this prestigious award and recognition,” said Dr. Kristin Clark, West Hills Community College District Chancellor. “Our two colleges have faculty and staff who go the extra mile to make students feel at home, and they are Relentless in the Pursuit of Student Success.”

