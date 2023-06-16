Visalia Unified asking community for help to shape its future

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is hosting multiple in-person listening sessions through the month of June to hear what is important from the community and help shape the future of our district. This is the second round of feedback being collected by VUSD in an effort to build a strategic plan that is supported by all partners of the school district.

While many surveys tend to be multiple choice, the community listening sessions are unique as district staff will ask six open-ended questions during a one-hour period. Responses are anonymous; however, individuals will have the ability to engage with each other’s responses. The questions range from what VUSD is doing well to how can VUSD best ensure that all students receive the same level of engagement and instruction.

To guarantee community voice, sessions will be held in multiple locations, including schools and community businesses, and each session will be held in English and Spanish. Childcare and food will also be provided for attendees.

“We are meeting people where they are and truly want our community’s feedback. We hope that our efforts make this apparent to our community and that they join one of the sessions to tell us what is important for them as a parent or community member,” stated Superintendent Shrum.

Additionally, VUSD will be setting up booths at community events in Visalia to continue to gather feedback through the online survey. View the list of sessions online, also listed down below.

VUSD Community Listening Sessions

Date Time Location Jun 20, 2023 8:15 AM Crestwood Jun 20, 2023 5:30 PM Mineral King Jun 21, 2023 8:15 AM VLC Jun 21, 2023 5:30 PM Ivanhoe Jun 21, 2023 5:30 PM Goshen Jun 28, 2023 5:30 PM Green Acres Jun 28, 2023 8:15 AM WIB

About the Strategic Plan

Visalia Unified School District is collecting feedback from staff, students, parents, and business/community leaders in a structured, anonymous process. The two plans will ultimately help shape our district’s Visalia Unified Forward 2030 – A Community Driven Blueprint for the Future, which aims to align district and community goals.