Visalia Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses, individuals at 68th Annual Awards Ceremony

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 68th Annual Awards Ceremony at the historic Fox Theater, recognizing outstanding businesses and individuals who have made a significant impact in the community. This prestigious event highlights accomplishments that exemplify excellence, innovation, and dedication to the betterment of Visalia.

The Annual Awards Ceremony honored achievements in various categories, including Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Man of the Year.

The journey from nominee to finalist in the Visalia Chamber of Commerce Awards is a remarkable achievement. Each year, the Chamber receives numerous nominations highlighting dedicated local businesses making a difference. A diligent committee carefully evaluates submissions and selects exceptional businesses in each category as finalists. Being recognized as a finalist demonstrates remarkable accomplishments, community impact, and commitment to excellence, setting these businesses apart as leaders in their fields.

Among the outstanding nonprofits recognized as finalists for the Nonprofit of the Year award were Able, Inc; Arts Visalia; California Service Dog Academy, and Salt and Light Works. Salt and Light Works emerged as the recipient of the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year award for their unwavering commitment to empowering individuals facing adversity.

In the Small Business of the Year category, the finalists included Quesadilla Gorilla, Soccer City 1852 Visalia, The Sun Gazette, and Topograph. Topograph was named the 2023 Small Business of the Year for its dedication to helping other small businesses and growing a strong workforce.

The Medium Business of the Year category showcased the accomplishments of Echelon Security Group Inc, QK, Singlepoint Outsourcing, INC, and Valley Strong Credit Union. QK received the 2023 Medium Business of the Year award for its 50-year history of developing this community and its people through engineering, land surveying, and planning services.

The Large Business of the Year category featured impressive finalists, including California Water Service, Eagle Mountain Casino, Orthopaedic Associates Medical Clinic, Inc, and Visalia Rawhide. California Water Service, known as Cal Water, was announced as the 2023 Large Business of the Year for deep involvement through its employees to support various community organizations and nonprofits.

Sarah Ashoori was honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year for her philanthropic endeavors and exceptional leadership in supporting local nonprofits. Marty Zeeb, a native Visalian, received the 2023 Man of the Year award for his dedication to improving Visalia and his longstanding support of community organizations.

Board Chair Garth Gipson highlighted the Visalia Chamber’s remarkable growth, with a 25% increase in membership and a 90% retention rate. This reflects the value and support the Chamber provides to local businesses.

Chamber President and CEO Gail Zurek emphasized the Chamber’s role in advocating for important business issues and promoting smart ordinances. The organization fights commercial property crimes, ensures access to state funding for water systems, and opposes legislation that hampers business operations.

The Visalia Chamber expressed gratitude to sponsors, including Elite Medical as the Title Sponsor, and recognized the dedication of its staff, volunteers, and board members in making the event a success.

The 68th Annual Awards Celebration provided an opportunity to reflect on the Chamber’s accomplishments and express gratitude to its members. The event celebrated the resilience and commitment of the local business community in making Visalia a thriving place to live and work.

For more information about the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.visaliachamber.org.