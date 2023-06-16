Special needs swimming sessions available at Porterville City Pool

Individuals with special needs plus their families and caregivers are invited to enjoy exclusive swim sessions at the Porterville City Pool.

The sessions will take place on June 17 and August 1 from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM and will offer a safe, fun, and judgement-free environment. All ages are welcome and no reservations are required. Admission for these sessions is totally free courtesy of a sponsorship by DC Inspections.

The City Pool is located at 97 N. Park Drive with convenient access to Murry Park and the Porterville Golf Course. The 5,590 square foot facility features a modern zero depth entry design with play equipment, a lap swim area, dive tank, diving board and 137 foot water slide.

Visit the City of Porterville website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us or call (559) 791-7695 for more details. Stay up to date on all services and programs by following Parks & Leisure on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.