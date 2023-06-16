Setton Farms and Tajín® collaborate on new Chili Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., the nation’s second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is proud to announce a partnership with Tajín® to introduce Tajín® Chili & Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels. Tajín®, the #1 brand in the chili-powder in the US, is the much-awaited addition to Setton’s award-winning line of seasoned pistachio kernels. Tajín® is one of the most versatile and loved spices, a unique combination of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt, which blends perfectly with the delicious taste and high-nutrient value of Setton’s premium pistachios. This healthy and flavorful snack will be available nationwide in retail chains, independent markets, and online stores.

“Our partnership with Tajín® inspired us to take our premium pistachios to the next level as Tajín® has boosted produce sales by 46% when displayed together,” said Setton Farms Executive Vice President Joseph Setton. “Our team worked hard to get the right balance of Tajín’s® flavor without overpowering the delicate taste of our premium quality pistachios.”

The Setton Farms Dry Roasted Seasoned Kernel line allows consumers to enjoy pistachios in various award-winning seasonings without the hassle of shells. Pistachio kernels are a fantastic snack and a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids the body needs. In addition, their antioxidant content rivals blueberries, cranberries, pomegranates, and red wine.

“We are thrilled to partner with Setton Farms to bring the irresistible flavor combination of Tajín® and pistachios to snack lovers nationwide,” said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajin Corporation. “The zesty, mildly spicy flavors of Tajín’s® perfectly complement the premium quality of Setton’s pistachios, creating a smart-snack experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

Setton’s entire line of seasoned kernels is bursting with all-natural seasoning, is Kosher, Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Vegan. It is available in 5-ounce and 20-ounce resealable bags. Retailers can benefit from Setton’s exclusive Tajín® branded floor display, which ships preloaded and can be placed anywhere.