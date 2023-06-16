Help create Visalia’s first inclusive play park

Help create Visalia’s first fully inclusive play park! Join the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department on Tuesday, June 20th at 5:30 p.m. for the Inclusive Play Park meeting.

“After being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Visalia has restarted the design process for the city’s first adaptive and inclusive park, the Bridging Horizons Play Park,” shared Kelli Kincaid, Parks & Recreation Director.” “We ask our community to join us and give us their thoughts and suggestions as we kick off this new chapter in the process.”

Made possible by a State of California parks grant, the City’s first fully inclusive play park will be a space carefully designed to promote play among children of differing abilities, ages, and communities.

“Inclusive play parks are developed and built to be developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities,” adds Kincaid. “An inclusive playground takes away the barriers to exclusion, both physical and social, providing a fun and immersive experience for all.”

Open to community members of all ages, the meeting will include light refreshments, details on the history of the project, future plans and discussion to allow for those in attendance to share their ideas and suggestions.

Attendees can come in-person to Imagine U Children’s Museum Party Room, located at 210 N. Tipton St. Visalia, or attend virtually via Zoom, by visiting https://bit.ly/bridginghorizonsinfomeeting. For those attending in-person, please note that while all ages are invited to attend, the Museum exhibits will be closed.

For more information or questions, contact the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department at (559) 713-4365 or [email protected].