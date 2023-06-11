Visalia Unified Provides Free Lunch Meals for All Children Ages 2-18

Visalia Unified School District is providing free meals to any child from the ages of 2 through 18 years of age at select school sites from June 12th through June 29.

Participants must go to a designated site during the meal time and eat the meal at the site. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays. All sites will be closed on June 19 th but open on June 23 rd . Adults are not eligible for this program.

“We are aware that many of our students depend on the meals our schools provide during the regular year; therefore, we developed this partnership with the USDA and CDE to give children of our communities access to well-balanced meals,” stated Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations and times. For more information, parents can contact the Visalia Unified School District Nutrition Department at 559-730-7871.

SCHOOL NAME ADDRESS DATES OF SERVICE MEAL TIMES Annie R. Mitchell Elementary 2121 E. Laura Ave Visalia, CA 93292 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Cottonwood Creek Elementary 4222 Dans St. Visalia, CA 93277 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Crowley Elementary 214 E. Ferguson Ave Visalia, CA 93291 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Denton Elementary 2231 N. Denton Ave Visalia, CA 93291 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Elbow Creek Elementary 32747 Road 138 Visalia, CA 93292 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Global Learning Charter 1051 Robin Drive Visalia, CA 93291 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Goshen Elementary 6505 Avenue 308 Visalia, CA 93227 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Hurley School 6600 W. Hurley Ave Visalia, CA 93291 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Mineral King Elementary 3333 E. Kaweah Visalia, CA 93292 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Mt. View Elementary 2021 S. Encina St. Visalia, CA 93277 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Riverway Elementary 1341 Glendale Ave. Visalia, CA 93291 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Royal Oaks School 1323 Clover Drive Visalia, CA 93277 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs Shannon Ranch School 3637 N. Ranch Street Visalia, CA 93291 6/12/23 – 6/29/23 Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm

Mon-Thurs

