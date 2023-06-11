Visalia Unified Provides Free Lunch Meals for All Children Ages 2-18

Visalia Unified School District is providing free meals to any child from the ages of 2 through 18 years of age at select school sites from June 12th through June 29.

Participants must go to a designated site during the meal time and eat the meal at the site.  Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays.  All sites will be closed on June 19th but open on June 23rd.  Adults are not eligible for this program.

“We are aware that many of our students depend on the meals our schools provide during the regular year; therefore, we developed this partnership with the USDA and CDE to give children of our communities access to well-balanced meals,” stated Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations and times.  For more information, parents can contact the Visalia Unified School District Nutrition Department at 559-730-7871.

SCHOOL NAMEADDRESSDATES OF SERVICEMEAL TIMES
Annie R. Mitchell Elementary2121 E. Laura Ave

Visalia, CA 93292

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Cottonwood Creek Elementary4222 Dans St.

Visalia, CA 93277

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Crowley Elementary214 E. Ferguson Ave

Visalia, CA 93291

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Denton Elementary2231 N. Denton Ave

Visalia, CA 93291

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Elbow Creek Elementary32747 Road 138

Visalia, CA 93292

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Global Learning Charter1051 Robin Drive

Visalia, CA 93291

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Goshen Elementary6505 Avenue 308

Visalia, CA 93227

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Hurley School6600 W. Hurley Ave

Visalia, CA 93291

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Mineral King Elementary3333 E. Kaweah

Visalia, CA 93292

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Mt. View Elementary2021 S. Encina St.

Visalia, CA 93277

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Riverway Elementary1341 Glendale Ave.

Visalia, CA 93291

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Royal Oaks School1323 Clover Drive

Visalia, CA 93277

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
Shannon Ranch School3637 N. Ranch Street

Visalia, CA 93291

6/12/23 – 6/29/23Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs

Lunches are served Monday through Thursday, closed on Fridays

All sites will be closed on June 19th but open on June 23rd

