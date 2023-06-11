Visalia Unified Provides Free Lunch Meals for All Children Ages 2-18

Visalia Unified School District is providing free meals to any child from the ages of 2 through 18 years of age at select school sites from June 12th through June 29.
Participants must go to a designated site during the meal time and eat the meal at the site. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays. All sites will be closed on June 19th but open on June 23rd. Adults are not eligible for this program.
“We are aware that many of our students depend on the meals our schools provide during the regular year; therefore, we developed this partnership with the USDA and CDE to give children of our communities access to well-balanced meals,” stated Superintendent Kirk Shrum.
The meals will be distributed at the following locations and times. For more information, parents can contact the Visalia Unified School District Nutrition Department at 559-730-7871.
|SCHOOL NAME
|ADDRESS
|DATES OF SERVICE
|MEAL TIMES
|Annie R. Mitchell Elementary
|2121 E. Laura Ave
Visalia, CA 93292
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Cottonwood Creek Elementary
|4222 Dans St.
Visalia, CA 93277
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Crowley Elementary
|214 E. Ferguson Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Denton Elementary
|2231 N. Denton Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Elbow Creek Elementary
|32747 Road 138
Visalia, CA 93292
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Global Learning Charter
|1051 Robin Drive
Visalia, CA 93291
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Goshen Elementary
|6505 Avenue 308
Visalia, CA 93227
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Hurley School
|6600 W. Hurley Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Mineral King Elementary
|3333 E. Kaweah
Visalia, CA 93292
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Mt. View Elementary
|2021 S. Encina St.
Visalia, CA 93277
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Riverway Elementary
|1341 Glendale Ave.
Visalia, CA 93291
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Royal Oaks School
|1323 Clover Drive
Visalia, CA 93277
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
|Shannon Ranch School
|3637 N. Ranch Street
Visalia, CA 93291
|6/12/23 – 6/29/23
|Lunch 11:30 – 12:15pm
Mon-Thurs
All sites will be closed on June 19th but open on June 23rd