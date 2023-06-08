Gateway Shuttle Reservations Postponed for the 2023 Season

Visalia Transit has postponed the Gateway service that takes passengers from the Central Valley floor to Sequoia National Park until public access via Highway 198 opens.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the Gateway Shuttle service until Highway 198 opens and is safe for passenger travel,” provided Caleb Bowman, Transit Management Analyst. “The internal Park shuttles will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visalia Transit apologizes for any inconvenience or disruptions to travel arrangements this may cause.”

Winter storms severely damaged the roadways on Highway 198/Generals Highway and caused the National Park Service to close the highway between Hospital Rock and Giant Forest Museum to the public.

“Maintaining safety and a high quality of service are our top priorities,” added Bowman. “The only route into Sequoia National Park is utilizing the Highway 180 entrance. That route would take away from the visitor experience by adding additional travel time, limiting their time in the park and would ultimately be unreliable due to unknown traffic conditions.”

Additional updates on Visalia Transit’s Sequoia Shuttle service will be made available on social media @sequoiashuttle and at www.sequoiashuttle.com.

For questions or more information, call the Visalia Transit Sequoia Shuttle line at 1-877-287-4435.