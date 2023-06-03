Visalia residents can return sandbags at special collection event

Residents and businesses are encouraged to return used and unused sandbags during the special Sandbag Return event being held Saturday, June 10th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City of Visalia Corporation Yard.

“We’ve weathered the storm, literally,” shared Nick Bartsch, Public Works Director. “It’s imperative that residents understand sandbags don’t go in the trash, and instead bring them to this sandbag return event so we can properly recycle this natural resource and dispose of the bags. Not only does this avoid the landfill, but it makes the sand available for the next storm season and other City maintenance activities.”

Open to Visalia residents and those across the community, no verification will be required to drop off used or unused sandbags. There is no disposal fee, and like Dump On Us, the event is completely free.

Those making a sandbag drop can access the Visalia Corporation Yard, located at 335 North Cain Street, by entering off Goshen Avenue, between Ben Maddox Avenue and Cain Street.

“Directional signage will be in place to guide those dropping off sandbags. Team members from our Public Works Department will be on hand to help unload,” added Bartsch. “We appreciate our residents making sure we keep these materials out of our refuse stream.”

There is no limit to the number of drop-offs community members can make. Please bring sandbags only. No other drop-offs will be accepted at this event.

For more information, contact the City of Visalia Public Works Department at (559) 713-4428.