Leonid & Friends, #1 Chicago Tribute Band, performing at Visalia Fox November 10

The Visalia Fox Theatre is excited to have Leonid & Friends – America’s #1 Chicago Tribute Band perform Live on Friday, November 10th. The Doors will open at 6:30PM and the Show will begin at 7:30PM. Tickets and V.I.P. Meet & Greet Tickets are available. The Meet & Greet is a wonderful opportunity for fans to meet and interact with Leonid & Friends. V.I.P. Ticket Quantity is limited at each show. The V.I.P. Experience will include: a post-show Meet & Greet wristband that will allow you to meet the band, have a group photo taken, an opportunity to chat with the band members, and have your memorabilia signed. To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org. You may also call The Fox at 559-625-1369 or stop by at 308 W. Main Street in beautiful Downtown Visalia.

Now let’s talk about LEONID & FRIENDS. In just 3 short years, this group has blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Leonid Vorobyev’s goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto “musicians for musicians.” Their first video went viral, but they really gained traction when Chicago itself published the video on its official website. They have since expanded their repertoire to include Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Ides of March, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Deep Purple, and new original material. This incredible 11-piece band now has over 700,000 followers across social media, an astonishing 150 million+ video views, and over 200 successful US shows under their belt. The future is only looking up for Leonid & Friends and we are SO glad they are stopping by The Visalia Fox!.