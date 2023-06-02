Fresno County Republican Party endorses Michael Maher for Congress

Michael Maher, a law enforcement and military veteran, is thrilled to announce an endorsement from the Fresno County Republican Party for his campaign for Congress.

In a statement, the Chairwoman of the Fresno County Republican Party, Elizabeth Kolstad, wrote, “Too many decades in Washington have left Democrat Jim Costa out of touch with the people of Fresno and the needs of the Central Valley. Mr. Costa has voted to increase taxes—raising the cost of living—and supported policies that have left our communities vulnerable to crime. Valley native Michael Maher served our Country in the military and is now a successful small business owner. Having spent a lifetime listening to & experiencing the problems of our region, he understands our needs- lower costs of doing business, safer communities & stopping border violence. Michael Maher is a next generation Republican and will put the Valley first.”

The Fresno County Republican Party joins a growing list of local leaders and elected officials endorsing Michael Maher’s campaign for Congress, including Congresswoman Connie Conway, State Senator Shannon Grove, and former Fresno County Supervisor Debbie Poochigian.