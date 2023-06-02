Board of Registered Nurses grants enrollment change to COS RN program

College of the Sequoias, a leading educational institution committed to providing excellence in nursing education, is thrilled to announce that the Board of Registered Nurses (BRN) has granted a curriculum and enrollment change to its renowned Registered Nurse (RN) program. This significant development will further enhance the educational experience and ensure that future nurses are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their profession.

The BRN, the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing the nursing profession in the state of California, thoroughly reviewed and approved the change proposed by College of the Sequoias. The process began in January 2023 with a formal letter including [pending]…. The Educational Licensing Committee reviewed and approved the request in April 2023, and the BRN finalized the approval May 17, 2023. This decision reflects the college’s dedication to delivering a cutting-edge program that aligns with the evolving healthcare landscape and meets the demands of the nursing industry.

“Each semester College of the Sequoias Registered Nursing Program receives 400 applications and prior to the Board of Registered Nurses announcement on May 17th the program has only been able to accept about 10% of the applicants. The COS RN Program will now be able to accept double the number of applicants, 80 students instead of 40 students each semester. This will also increase the probability of local students having access to an affordable RN program,” said Belen Kersten, Director of Nursing.

Under the revised changes, students enrolled in the RN program at College of the Sequoias will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience. The program will offer an expanded range of courses, incorporating the latest research and evidence-based practices in nursing. Students will receive thorough training in critical thinking, patient care, ethical considerations, and advanced clinical skills, preparing them to provide high-quality healthcare in diverse healthcare settings.

The RN program at College of the Sequoias has a long-standing reputation for producing exceptional nursing professionals. With this curriculum change, the college aims to further elevate its program and continue to contribute to the development of highly competent and compassionate nurses who meet the healthcare needs of the community and beyond.

Prospective students interested in joining the RN program at College of the Sequoias can find more information on the college’s website at cos.edu/nursing or by contacting the Nursing & Allied Health Office at 559-730-3728.